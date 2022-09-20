Telangana: Village panchayat orders tonsure of two women, after youngster’s suicide

Nalgonda: A village panchayat has ordered tonsuring two women who were accused of driving a teenager to suicide in Ramunigundla thanda of Kondamallepallyl mandal in the district. The barbaric incident came to light three days after the alleged incident as the two victims did not dare to approach the police as the village elders warned them of a social boycott if they reported the matter to police.

The disturbing incident came to light only after the special branch sleuths got a tip off and visited the village. They were told by villagers that it was a punishment given to the two women as per their community elders. However, later police went to the village and convinced the women to lodge a complaint and registered a case.

It was alleged that Ramavath Raju, a 16-year-old person ended his life by taking poison a week ago. Raju was studying 10th class in a school at Devarakonda and was residing in a rented house along with his cousin. After completion of his funeral rights, his family members examined his mobile phone and reportedly found the recordings of conversation of the both women, who were relatives to him. The parents approached the village elders alleging that the two women indulged in prostitution and that they blackmailed the teenager for money after luring him.

The two women were tied to a tree and tonsured by the villagers on Saturday.

According to Devarakonda DSP Nageshwar Rao the boy’s relatives believed that the two women trapped the boy and started demanding for money. The boy had borrowed Rs 10,000 at the time of his death. The panchayat held them responsible for not dissuading the boy and driving him to end his life and decided that the two women deserved punishment.

Kondamallepally police filed a case against eight villagers under sections 509, 342, 323, 324, 355, 504 and 506. No arrests have been made so far.