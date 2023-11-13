Telangana: Vinod Kumar wants BRS cadre to explain party manifesto to people

BRS manifesto would fulfill the aspirations of all sections of the society, said Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:57 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing BRS booth committee workers meeting held in Choppadandi on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar called upon the BRS party cadre to explain to the public about the party manifesto after visiting each and every house. Vinod Kumar participated in BRS booth committee members from Choppadandi, Ramadugu, Gangadhara, Boinpalli and Kodimial mandals of Choppadandi constituency on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that BRS manifesto would fulfill the aspirations of all sections of the society. So, party activists should explain development and welfare schemes being implemented in the state during their house visits.

Besides Rs 5 lakh insurance under KCR Bima scheme, fine variety rice and gas cylinders at Rs 400 would be provided to each and every family. Disabled and Aasara pensions would also be enhanced to Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu would also be enhanced to Rs 16,000.

Informing that the core concepts of water, funds and jobs have already been fulfilled, he informed that thousands of vacant jobs have already been recruited and notifications for more jobs have already been issued.

In united Andhra Pradesh, only three medical colleges were there in Telangana. In order to enhance medical facilities and fulfill MBBS education dreams of students, a medical college was established in every district by the Chief Minister. Every year, 10,000 doctors come out. Super speciality facilities were also developed by the government, he said.

Each and every scheme introduced by the Chief Minister became a role model to the country. In order to develop Dalits as entrepreneurs, K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme. Stating that top priority has been given for education, he said that corporate level education has been provided to poor students by establishing SC, ST and Minority residential schools. Rs 1.25 lakh is being spent on each student.

Telangana was the only state which was providing Rs 20 lakh overseas scholarship to the students from SC, ST, BC, Minority, EBC and poor among upper caste to pursue studies in foreign countries.