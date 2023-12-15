Telangana wants KRMB to act against 8 AP projects

Department of Irrigation and CAD, C Muralidhar said the AP government had called for tenders for execution of new works under the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti and Telugu Ganga Project.

Published Date - 09:46 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: State Engineer-in-Chief (General), Department of Irrigation and CAD, C Muralidhar on Friday requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to refrain Andhra Pradesh from implementing eight unauthorized projects.

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, he said the AP government had called for tenders for execution of new works under the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti and Telugu Ganga Project. The AP government has taken up several new components or expansions to the projects.

They were intended to draw Krishna waters beyond the Krishna basin in violation of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I award. The AP government was all set to take up investigation and construction of Lift Irrigation Scheme to draw water from Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, Kalibanda Lift Irrigation scheme on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Canal at Break Pressure Tank in Annamayya district, Bestapalli Lift Irrigation on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi in Annamayya district, Lift irrigation schemes to draw water from Zarikonda reservoir to feed Peddacheruvu in Annamayya district, construction of Cross Regulator on Satyasai Ganga Canal, three other Lift Irrigation schemes intended to draw water from SPVBR left canal in YSR Kadapa district.

All these works were being taken up in violation of the provisions of the State Reorganization Act as well, he added requesting the KRMB to examine all the issues involved in implementation of the works and stop them as they were being taken up without proper appraisal and approval of the KRMB and the apex council.