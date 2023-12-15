Revanth Reddy asks police to take up recruitments

CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials from the police department to ensure that recruitment was taken up with utmost transparency without any scope for irregularities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed police officials to take up recruitment of required personnel in the department and to complete the exercise at the earliest.

At a review meeting with officials from the Police, Medical and Health departments at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat here, he instructed officials from the police department to ensure that recruitment was taken up with utmost transparency without any scope for irregularities.

“A detailed report should be submitted on the lacunae in the recruitment process and on the measures to be taken for fixing them,” Revanth Reddy directed the officials. He also sought a report on the recruitments taken up since formation of Telangana till date.

Stating that there were no home guard recruitments in the State since the last eight years, the Chief Minister directed DGP Ravi Gupta to take up recruitment of home guards. All measures should be taken to address their health, treatment and financial issues, he said, directing the department to utilize the services of home guards more effectively in regulating traffic in the city.

Exclusive residential school for police and TSRTC staff children

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to come up with a detailed plan for setting up exclusive residential schools for children of the police and TSRTC staff.

Considering the severe work stress and the long duty hours of police and TSRTC staff, the Chief Minister discussed on the measures for quality education of their children. Right from senior Police officers to constables and from senior TSRTC officers to conductors, exclusive schools should be set up on the lines of Sainik School, Korukonda, he said.

“Plans should be prepared for setting up these schools in northern and southern Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.