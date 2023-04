Telangana weaver expresses his love towards Sachin

Eldi Hari Prasad weaved a handloom picture of the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, using silk and silver threads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

