Telangana witnesses spurt in cybercrime cases in 2022

Telangana State has witnessed a spurt in cybercrime cases with a total of 13,895 cases registered in 2022 as against 8, 839 the previous year

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

DGP Mahender Reddy Addressing the Press Conference on Telangana State Police Annual Report 2022

Hyderabad: Telangana State has witnessed a spurt in cybercrime cases with a total of 13,895 cases registered in 2022 as against 8, 839 the previous year, an increase of 57 per cent.

Across the board, there was a general increase in all kinds of cybercrimes in 2022, when compared to previous years. The highest number of cybercrimes cases related to general frauds with 9,815 cases registered in 2022 as compared to 5,833 cases the previous year.

A total of 1,118 cases related to cyberstalking were reported this year while last year it was 1,024. The cybercrime authorities in Telangana registered 1,663 cases of phishing against 716 in the previous year.

Online frauds stood at 1,158 as against 1,191 last. A total of 141 cases were registered related to obscene content on websites and e-mails as against 75 last year.

“In future, every crime will have an element of digital crime. To deal with it at the police station level, we have cyberwarriors who help police personnel with the investigation of digital crime links in the offence. The police are now trained to tackle and deal with cybercrime and new training modules will be introduced depending on requirements,” said Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy.

The police have also achieved a major breakthrough in cyber frauds in the State. “We have cybercrime stations in all the districts and to investigate major cases, cyber labs were set up in all the districts and Commissionerates. All of them are equipped with advanced tools and all the personnel have undergone training,” said the DGP.

The cybercrime wing of the Crime Investigation Department is in touch with national agencies like the National Technological Research Organization, Computer Emergency Response Team – India, Interpol and the Ministry of Home Affairs to improve monitoring and coordinating detection of cybercrimes.

He further said the police are regularly conducting awareness programmes for the public to prevent them from falling prey to cyber fraudsters.