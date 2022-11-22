Telangana witnessing robust Blue Revolution

Published Date - 12:10 AM, Tue - 22 November 22

Fish stock imports from other States decrease for first time since 2014 as TRS govt’s novel initiatives boost pisciculture.

Hyderabad: For the first time since the formation of Telangana, fish stock imports from other States at the Ramnagar fish market have decreased, thanks to the increased pisciculture in the State.

Every day, sale of about 70-100 tonnes is registered at the fish market and the figure crosses 170-200 tonnes on Sundays and holidays. Of this, 20-25 per cent, especially sea fish and white prawn stocks, arrive from Andhra Pradesh and other States.

However, in the last three-four months, the arrival of fish stocks from AP, West Bengal and Odisha has decreased. It was almost zero on many days, Fisheries Commissioner Lachiram Bhukya said. Generally, during the off-season — July to October — stocks are imported from other States, but this year, the arrivals have decreased drastically, he said.

Telangana is the only State where all suitable water bodies are stocked with adequate quality fish seed by providing 100 per cent grant, thereby boosting production in the State. This apart, thanks to Kaleshwaram, water was available all through the year in the water bodies, he added.

Impressive numbers

For the landlocked State to achieve 3.89 lakh tonnes in fish production was not an easy task. Since the formation of Telangana, fish production has been steadily rising from 2.68 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 3 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, and this growth has been acknowledged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its handbook released on November 19.

Telangana’s Blue Revolution has been triggering massive growth in the fisheries sector, besides ensuring employment to over one lakh fishermen in the State. Fish production, which was 1.98 lakh tonnes in 2016-17, has increased to 3.89 lakh tonnes in 2021-22. Similarly, the fisheries sector’s contribution to the State Gross Domestic Product has also increased from 0.3 per cent in 2016-17 to 0.5 per cent in 2021-22.

In terms of employment, while there were 4,002 fish cooperative societies with 2.5 lakh members in 2016, the number of societies has increased to over 5,000 with 3.5 lakh members. The State government’s initiatives have helped over one lakh people continue with their traditional occupation, apart from generating employment.

To provide employment opportunities to women groups, 200 customised vehicles — designed for dual usage of raw fish sales and ready-to-eat fish food — are being provided in the GHMC limits and the districts. For the welfare of the fisheries community, a group accident insurance scheme has also been launched by the State government from 2014-15. The incentives, along with the support, have led to an increase in fish and prawn production over the years.

Efforts on to increase fish seedlings production: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said measures were being taken to increase fish seedlings production in the State to meet the annual requirement.

Speaking at the World Fisheries Day celebrations here on Monday, he said 10 crore fish seedlings were produced this year by government centres. The government would provide all support to those interested in establishing fish seedlings production centres and building fish ponds.

The Minister announced that a wholesale fish market with all facilities would be constructed at Koheda in an area of 10 acres. A special committee has been formed to settle the disputes between different fishing societies and fishermen. The committee has addressed issues that existed for many years, he said.