Telangana: Woman found murdered in forest at Sangareddy

Jinnaram Police inspected the crime scene and found that the woman was killed by slitting her throat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in a forest area near Sherkhanpally in Hathnoor mandal on Saturday.

Following information from locals, the Jinnaram Police inspected the crime scene and found that the woman was killed by slitting her throat. The woman is suspected to have been aged between 30 and 35 years. Police were also suspecting she was sexually exploited before being killed. They could not find any evidence at the crime scene to identify the woman, though the Clues team has found a tattoo saying “Lakshman Kiss” on her left hand.

Also Read Nephew held for theft of Rs 60.5 lakh from uncle in Bhongir