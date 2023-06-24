Nephew held for theft of Rs 60.5 lakh from uncle in Bhongir

The cash was stolen from the house of Dharavath Bichhalu Naik at the village, who had hid Rs 60.5 lakh, which he got through selling his land, in a secret shelf in a bathroom in his house
Yadadri-Bhongir: The police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the theft of Rs 60.5 lakh from a house at Thirumalagiri of Bommalaramaram mandal in the district.
The arrested person was Dharavath Vinod (31) from Thirumalagiri. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police S Venkat Reddy, the cash was stolen from the house of Dharavath Bichhalu Naik at the village, who had hid Rs 60.5 lakh, which he got through selling his land, in a secret shelf in a bathroom in his house. Knowing this, Vinod, Naik’s brother’s son, stole the money when the family members were away.
Based on Naik’s complaint, the police filed a case and based on suspicion, took his nephew Vinod into custody, following which Vinod confessed to the theft. He had hid the stolen cash in his brother-in-law’s house at Indiryala. The police recovered the cash.