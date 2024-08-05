Telangana women secure bronze in throwball nationals

Telangana’s women’s throwball team won bronze medal in the 16th South Zone National Throwball Championship held in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Telangana’s women’s throwball team clinched the bronze medal at the 16th South Zone National Throwball Championship held in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday.
Competing in a round-robin format, the team finished in third place. In the league matches, the State team registered victories over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Pondicherry. Snigdha, Ayesha and Mevish emerged as top performers and played an instrumental role in securing the team’s bronze.