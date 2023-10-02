Telangana: World heritage volunteer camp commences at Ramappa temple

A 12-day World Heritage Volunteer (WHV) camp 2023 commenced at the UNESCO World Heritage site Ramappa temple in Mulugu

Mulugu: A 12-day World Heritage Volunteer (WHV) camp 2023 commenced at the UNESCO World Heritage site Ramappa temple in the district on Monday. While former IAS officer and trustee of KHT BV Papa Rao presided over the inaugural session, SP Gaush Alam attended as the chief guest. Dr Kusuma Surya Kiran from the Tourism Department has coordinated the programme. Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) is organising the camp.

Addressing the participants, BV Papa Rao said the camp aims to educate 40 volunteers from different states on heritage conservation, promotion, and preservation. The volunteers will be given theory classes and field trips to learn about the unique construction technology and architectural style of the Kakatiyas. Former Professor M Panduranga Rao addressed the students through video conference and talked about the importance of tourism in promoting culture and heritage.

Students from different states of the country, including Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, are participating in the camp. The students are from various departments of Architecture, Archaeology, History, Tourism, and Civil Engineering.

