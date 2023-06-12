Districts in Telangana hold 2K run in view of Formation Day celebrations

In commemoration of the Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations, a spirited 2K run took place across the districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganath , Hanamkonda Collector Sikta Patnaik and others participate in the 2K run in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Warangal/Hanamkonda: In commemoration of the Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations, a spirited 2K run took place on Monday, starting from Pochamma Maidan and culminating at ‘O’ city in Warangal. The run, organized by the Police Department, received an enthusiastic response from participants representing various segments of society.

The event was inaugurated by District Collector P Pravinya in the presence of Additional Collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, RDO Mahenderji, and other officials. The run commenced with their flag-off, marking the beginning of an energetic display of unity and sporting fervor.

Active participants included members of the Police Department, local youth, the Walkers Association, and public representatives, all of whom actively engaged in the 2K run. In recognition of their participation and effort, all the participants were honored with mementos.

Meanwhile, another edition of the Telangana 2K run unfolded in Hanamkonda. The run kicked off from Hanamkonda IDOC and concluded at the Public Garden. The event witnessed good response from young individuals, sports enthusiasts, police personnel, doctors, and the general public.

The run in Hanamkonda was inaugurated by Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath and District Collector Sikta Patnaik.

Kothagudem

The Telangana 2K Run was organised in Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Manugur, Aswaraopet and Yellandu by the district police on Monday.

MLA V Venkateswara Rao, district judge Patil Vasanth, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G participated in the 2K run held from Laxmidevipalli Market to Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem.

The SP thanked the people of Kothagudem and Paloncha towns for participating in the 2K Run in large numbers and making it a success. Telangana police was standing at the number one position in the country because of the priority given to the department by the State government, he said.

MLA Venkateswara Rao said that the festival atmosphere was visible every day by the enthusiastic participation of the people and youth in the decennial celebrations organised under the supervision of efficient district officials.

Karimnagar

Multiple 2k runs were organized in a big way in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday. Political leaders, government officials, sports persons, students and others participated in a big way in the runs held in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others participated in the run held in Karimnagar. The run that started at Ambedkar stadium, reached the police parade grounds.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan and others participated in the run from Weaver Statue to Bathukamma ghat in Sircilla town.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Collector Yashmeen Basha, SP A Bhaskar and others took part in the event in Jagtial.

Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Mamatha, Additional Collector V Laxminarayana, DCP Mahesh and others participated in the run held from ITI grounds to Junior college ground in Peddapalli.

Nalgonda

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said that the people should concentrate on physical fitness to lead healthy life by utilizing open gyms and walking tracts developed in parks in towns and cities.

Flagging of the 2K run, which was taken out from NG College to the Clock Tower centre in Nalgonda, Sukender Reddy said that Bangaru Telangana would turn into reality only after achieving a healthy society.

Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was focused on developing government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals. In addition to this, open gyms and walking tracks were developed in the parks of all colonies in the towns, he added.

Telangana Kreeda Praganams were also developed in villages and towns to encourage the children and youth towards sports, he added.

Nalgonda MLA Kacherla Bhupal Reddy, district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao were present.

Khammam

The Telangana 2K Run organised under the aegis of the police department and district youth and sports department witnessed enthusiastic participation by a large number of public representatives, youth, students and sportspersons.

MLC Tata Madhusudan, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Mayor P Neeraja flagged off the run at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium on Monday. The run concluded at Lakaram Tank Bund.

Gautham, addressing the gathering, said that ‘Telangana 2K Run’ organised grandly in five Assembly constituencies in the district reflected the spirit of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations. Warrier said the Telangana 2K run was successfully completed by the youth showing unity.

25 participants who reached the finishing point first were given medals.

SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili and others took part in the run.