35-year-old man beaten to death in Medchal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 10:20 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old-man was battered to death by some unknown persons at Medchal on Sunday night.

The victim Manish , a native of Bihar worked at a private company.

On Sunday night, he was found dead near a restaurant at Medchal.

The police said that some people had attacked and killed Manish after throwing stones on him.

The police on receiving information reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

A case is registered and investigation is on.