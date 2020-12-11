Telangana: Youth killed over argument on playing songs in marriage procession

The murdered man was identified as Pudari Laxman of Bheemaram village of Medipally mandal.

Jagitial: A verbal duel over playing of songs over public address system in a marriage procession led to a clash and claimed the life of a youngster in Bheemaram village of Medipally mandal here on Thursday night.

The murdered man was identified as Pudari Laxman of the same village. His injury ridden body was found in a lane after he clashed with three youngsters who were also participating in the marriage procession, reports said.

Laxman and others were in a marriage procession dancing merrily after he and three others began arguing over playing of a favourite song by the DJ. As arguments ensued Laxman was stated to have called his brother over phone to inform him about the argument. Later he left the procession to fetch his brother.

Laxman and his brother returned to the procession, but his brother went back into the village as he lost his mobile phone. By the time he returned to the procession, Laxman was nowhere to be seen. On searching his injury ridden body was found in a lane leading to suspicion that the trio could have stabbed him to death.

On being alerted the police rushed in and took one of the youngsters into custody for questioning. Laxman’s body was shifted to Korutla hospital for an autopsy. Investigation is in progress.

