Telangana’s Ashirwad in Indian team for Asian Track Cycling Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyclist Aashirwad Saxena has been selected to represent India in the upcoming Asian Track Cycling Championship to be held at Nilai, Malaysia from June 14 to 19.

The Telangana boy is an international junior cyclist and has performed at high caliber to bring laurels to the state.

Ashirwad is a member of Shahalibanda Cycling Club and trains under V N Singh at New Delhi SAI Academy and previously participated in Asian Championship last year.