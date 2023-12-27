Telangana’s Bharat emerges champion at Marvel All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament

In the final round, Bharat drew with S Badrinath to score 8 point out of 9 Rounds to grab top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana chess player Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri emerged champion of the 1st Marvel All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament organised by Marvel Chess Academy, Hyderabad held at Puchalapalli Leela Sundaraiah Function Hall, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the final round, Bharat drew with S Badrinath to score 8 point out of 9 Rounds to grab top honours. GM Roy Chowdhury Saptarshi and Anadkat Kartavya occupied second and third places respectively.

Results: Top three rankings: 1. Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri, 2. GM Roy Chowdhury Saptarshi, 3. Anadkat Kartavya.