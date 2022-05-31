Telangana’s Dhruv bags top honours in Ice Skating Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

All the medal winners posing with their medals.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Dhruv Ashi Patil clinched gold in the U-17 category of the 17th National Ice Skating Championship held at the Ambience Mall, Gurugram, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the boys category, Kirti Raj Singh (U-10) and Pranav Madhav Surapaneni (U-15) bagged top honours. In the girls category, Naina Sri Talluri clinched gold in the U-15 category.

The State team won seven medals which include four gold, one silver and two bronze.

Results: Boys: Gold: Dhruv Ashi Patil (U-17), Kirti Raj Singh (U-10) ,Pranav Madhav Surapaneni (U-15); Bronze: Vishnu Vardhan (U-17); Girls: Gold: Naina Sri Talluri (U-15); Silver: Gorilla Gitika (U-13); Bronze: Eshita Shree (U-10).

