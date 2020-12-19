Telangana’s first monkey rescue, rehabilitation centre comes up in Nirmal

Minister Indrakaran Reddy to inaugurate facility on Sunday

Published: 12:33 am 12:45 am

Nirmal: Telangana State’s first monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre, coming up at Gandi Ramanna Harita Vanam on the outskirts of Nirmal town as a pilot project with Rs 2.25 crore, is set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

It is the first such facility in south India. The State government set up the facility at Gandi Ramanna Harita Vanam, an urban forest park, to address the menace of monkeys that have been causing problems for people in both urban and rural parts. It allocated 10 acres for the centre besides four staff, including a veterinary doctor.

Nirmal Forest Range Officer Jaipal Reddy, who is in-charge of the rescue and rehabilitation centre, said the primates would be brought here for medical examinations to assess their health condition. They will be given treatment if they are diagnosed with any ailment, and would be released in the forests if healthy, he said. A veterinary doctor and a helper attached to the government hospital have been posted at the centre on deputation.

They underwent special training in monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre at Himachal Pradesh for a week. They conducted medical services including laproscopy surgeries to 30 monkeys recently on a trial basis. Srikar Raju, veterinary doctor, said that sterlisation would be carried out to control the monkey population in the State. He said that around 75 monkeys can be rehabilitated at the centre at a time as of now.

Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha will inaugurate the centre on December 20.

