Telangana’s first overpass eco-bridge for wild animals coming up on NH-63

The structure was being built at a cost of Rs.30 crore and works were already being taken up at brisk pace, a senior Telangana Forest official said.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 12:13 AM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s first overpass eco-bridge, which facilitates in convenient and safe movement of wild animals, is coming up on the Mancherial – Chandrapur route on the National Highway 63.

Eco-bridges are constructed with an aim to enhance wildlife connectivity that can be disrupted due to the traffic passing on highways in forest areas. Unlike conventional underpasses, which are constructed in forest areas, the eco-bridge coming up near Wankidi is an overpass structure. Wild animals will pass over the structure and vehicular traffic will pass under the bridge and this will aid in smooth movement of animals, especially tigers, apart from avoiding them getting hit by speeding vehicles. The Mancherial – Chandrapur route in the Kaghaznagar forest is an eco-sensitive zone as tigers generally pass along the route while migrating from Maharashtra into Telangana.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the overpass bridge, which is about 1 km in length. The structure was being built at a cost of Rs.30 crore and works were already being taken up at brisk pace, a senior Telangana Forest official said.

“Going by the pace of the works, the structure should be ready in about six months,” the official said. While NHAI is taking up the civil works, the Forest department is coordinating in the structure design, location identification, ecological aspects and execution of works. The structure was being constructed as per the Wildlife Institute of India guidelines. All eco-friendly measures were being followed in execution of the works, the official said.

On the reasons for constructing an overpass bridge, the official said generally wild animals hesitate to pass through underpasses during nights. It could be due to lack of sufficient space or poor light or at times, because of the passage getting filled up with rainwater.

On the contrary, the overpass bridge was being built in a way to facilitate the wild animals cross the road conveniently and safely. There would be lot greenery on either sides leading to the bridge and it would not appear like the conventional bridge, the official added.