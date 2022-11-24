Telangana’s good show at Swachh Survekshan continues with seven more ULB awards

| Telanganas Good Show At Swachh Survekshan Continues With Seven More Ulb Awards

Telangana’s good show in Swachh Survekshan 2022 is continuing with seven more Urban Local Bodies bagging awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s good show in Swachh Survekshan 2022 is continuing with seven more Urban Local Bodies bagging awards under the “Fast Moving City” section.

With these awards, Telangana’s total tally increases to 23 awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings and three more awards under the Indian Swachhata League (ISL). After Maharashtra, Telangana now stands second in the country in terms of the total number of wards achieved in Swachh Survekshan 2022.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced the Fast Moving Cities awards in various categories on November 21, in which Telangana bagged seven more awards.

Under the Fast Moving City initiative local bodies are ranked for their faster pace in achieving the Swacch Survekshan parameters, including ODF rankings and others. Accordingly, Warangal (Urban) is ranked third in the Fast Moving Medium City with population between three to 10 lakh.

List of ULB winning seven awards ‘Fast Moving City’ in various categories

Category ULB District:



Fast Moving Medium City No. 3 (Population between 3-10 Lakh) Warangal (Urban) Warangal

Fast Moving City No. 2 (Population between 50,000-1,00,000) (South Zone) Kagaznagar Kumram Bheem

Fast Moving City No. 3 (Population between 50,000-1,00,000) (South Zone) Jangaon Jangaon

Fast Moving City No. 2 (Population between 25,000-50,000) (South Zone) Amangal Rangareddy

Fast Moving City No. 2 (Population between 15000 – 25,000) (South Zone) Gundlapochampally Medchal-Malkajgiri

Fast Moving City No. 3 (Population between 15000 – 25,000) (South Zone) Kothakota Wanaparthy

Fast Moving City No. 2 (Population < 15,000) (South Zone) Wardhannapet Warangal (Rural)