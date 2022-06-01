Telangana’s IT exports touch Rs 1.83 lakh crore for 2021-22

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:01 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Breaking new records, IT exports from Telangana grew at 26.14 per cent for the year 2021 – 22 over the previous year recording a total of Rs 1,83,569 crore in IT/ITeS Exports. The exports for 2020 – 21 were Rs 1,45,522 crore.

The employment in the IT/ITeS sector has also increased by 23.7% to reach 7,78,121 during the 2021-2022 period. About 1.5 lakh new jobs were added in the IT/ ITeS sector during 2021 -22. This number in the previous year was 6,28,615. This is the second year of the Covid pandemic.

As per the estimates by NASSCOM, approximately, about 4,50,000 net new jobs were added to the IT sector nationwide. Telangana contributed to a third of the net new national employment in the IT Sector. The national exports (including that of Telangana) grew at 17.2% while Telangana alone grew at a significantly higher rate of 26.1%.

When we started as a new State in 2014, Telangana’s IT exports were Rs 57,258 crore and IT employment was 3,23,397. Since its formation, Telangana, has been able to achieve a CAGR of 15.6% in exports from Rs 57,258 cr to Rs 1,83,569 cr. Today, the total employment in the IT sector is 7,78,121. In net, Telangana has added 4,54,725 new IT/ ITeS jobs over the last eight years.

