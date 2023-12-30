Hyderabad’s Lahiri wins Telangana State Sub-Junior Sailing Championship

he sisters Lahiri Komaravelly and Deekshita Komaravelly from Hyderabad tied at 15 points but the younger one Lahiri won 5 races to Deekshita’s four to clinch gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Medal winners of the State Sub-Junior Sailing Championship on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The sisters Lahiri Komaravelly and Deekshita Komaravelly from Hyderabad tied at 15 points but the younger one Lahiri won 5 races to Deekshita’s four to clinch gold at the Telangana State Sub-Junior Sailing Championship at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Deekshita was leading by just one point ahead of her sister until Friday till the 9th race but she faltered in the 10th race coming third. Govardhan Pallara managed to second place that helped Lahiri clinch the top honours.

The boys category was led by Banny Bongur, Vinod Dandu and Rizwan Mohammad but significantly behind the girls overall in points. In the juniors, Jhansi Priva Laveti, with 8 points, and won the gold even before the last day racing and won the Junior-State Championship overall and girls gold. She was followed by Vaishnavi Veeravamsham and Thanuja Kameshwar in the silver and bronze positions. Shravan Kathravath clinched the boys gold.

Final leaderboard: Sub-junior: Girls: 1. Lahiri Komaravelly (15), 2. Deekshita Komaravelly (15), 3. Bindu Rathlavath (71); Boys: 1. Banny Bongur (35), 2. Vinod Dandu (40), 3. Mohammad Rizwan (52);

Junior: Girls: 1. Jhansi Priva Laveti (12), 2. Vaishnavi Veeravamsham (26), 3. Thanuja Kameshwar (30); Boys: Shravan Kathrawath (18), Daniel Rajkumar (32).