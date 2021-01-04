Telangana’s Maheshwari selected for National athletics camp

Maheshwari showed good promise from the junior level and won laurels in the National junior championship, all India inter-universities and Khelo India meets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s G Maheshwari, who hails from a non-descript village of Unikicherala in Mahabubnagar district, has been named in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase National athletics camp in Bengaluru.

Maheshwari is the daughter of a poor farmer and for the first time she has been included in the National camp.

Maheshwari, who is trained by N Ramesh, showed good promise from the junior level and won laurels in the National junior championship, all India inter-universities and Khelo India meets.

As appreciation for her fine achievement, Pullela Subbaravamma presented a cheque of Rs 10,000 to Maheshwari for pocket expenses on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .