Telangana’s measures reshaped IT: TITA chief

Says TS-iPASS, IT policy, GRID policy and subsidies to companies hiring locals made the difference

By | Published: 11:29 pm 10:10 pm

The Information Technology industry in Hyderabad, in particular, and Telangana, in general, has more than doubled in the last six years — since the State was formed. In terms of not only exports but also direct and indirect employment, the industry has pushed the State to surpass the national average in IT exports.

The Telangana IT Association (TITA) has been playing an active role in the endeavour. Speaking to Telangana Today, TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala details several initiatives taken by the government that has reshaped the IT industry.

Excerpts:

Growing sector

In 2013-14, the IT exports from the State stood at Rs 57,000 crore, and now in 2019-20 they are at Rs 1,29,000 crore, providing direct employment to 6 lakh people while 18 lakh more families are dependent on the industry both directly and indirectly. These numbers have been possible only due to the concerted efforts by the government to attract investment through several measures — TS-iPASS, IT policy, GRID policy and subsidies to companies hiring locals. Skilling has also been a major focus area wherein through TASK and other entities, the youth of Telangana is skilled to be industry-ready.

Safety and security

The IT corridor and surrounding areas are considered to be the safest and most secure zones in Hyderabad, thanks to SHE Teams, increased surveillance, a rise in safety programmes in consultation with the industry, and robust police infrastructure. This made sure that Hyderabad gets investments.

Entrepreneurship and events

Before the formation of T-Hub, the words entrepreneurship and startups were unknown entities for a majority of the youth in Telangana. However, they have now become the talk of the town and not just T-Hub, many other incubators and accelerators have emerged in the State and helped ensure that the youth move away from being just job seekers and become job givers.

Hyderabad is the preferred destination for many international events because of the high-level infrastructure that the government has provided ranging from the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to various underpasses which have greatly helped in easing traffic congestion in the west zone of the city.

Rural growth

Before, IT was all about the urban area and mostly concentrated in the west zone. However, after the formation of Telangana State, we are seeing big IT companies looking at even rural areas and smaller cities to set up their offices. The government’s rural tech policy wherein companies are given subsidy is also driving investments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .