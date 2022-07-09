Telangana’s Nandini qualifies for World U-20 Athletics Championships

The 18-year-old TSWREIS student clocked 14.40 seconds in the 100m hurdles event to finish top in the final selection trials conducted by the Athletics Federation of India.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agasara Nandini has qualified for the upcoming World U-20 Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6. The 18-year-old Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student clocked 14.40 seconds in the 100m hurdles event to finish top in the final selection trials conducted by the Athletics Federation of India, on Saturday.

For the State athlete, this is her second straight appearance at the mega event. She competed in the Junior Athletics World Championships held in Nairobi last year. However, she was in the reckoning for this year’s event when she won the gold medal at the 20th National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championships held at Nadiad in Gujarat in June.

Nandini, who finished sixth in the semifinals at the event last year, is confident of a good show this year. “Last year, I was a bit nervous as it was my first big event. My body also could not adjust to the climate and food there. But this time, I am more experienced and more determined. Having recovered from injuries and battled tough times, I have become stronger now. My goal is to win a medal for the country. I am confident of finishing among the top three in the final,” she said.