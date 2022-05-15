Telangana’s Preethi Kongara clinches gold in Sailing Asian Games Trials

(L_R) Sudanshu Shekhar and Preethi Kongara in number one position at Sailing Asian Games Trials.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Preethi Kongara clinched gold with three points to spare despite finishing second in the Sailing Asian Games Trials at the Bombay Harbour on Sunday.

The 17-year-old sailor won the top honours in the senior category of the Olympic 470 mixed class of boat. She started sailing at the age of 10 years at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

Suheim Sheikh, her coach and mentor said, “The one thing that singles out Preethi is her commitment, perseverance and focus. When she decides to take up a challenge, no force on earth can stop her.”

Preethi was paired up with Sudanshu Shekhar, an officer in the Indian Navy in the 470 mixed class and they won four races and six second positions.

Uma Chauhan and R K Sharma of the Navy won the silver and Ramya Sarvanan and C H S Reddy of the Army Yachting Node settled for the bronze.

The postponement of Asian Games gives Preethi a chance to represent India at the international platform.

Final points tally:

Preethi Kongara/Sudanshu Shekhar 20; Uma Chauhan,/R K Sharma 23; Ramya Sarvanan /C H S Reddy 29.

