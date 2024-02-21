Telangana’s Santosh joins Indian senior men basketball team as coach

PS Santosh has been selected as one of the coaches for the Indian senior men basketball team that will compete in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers.

Hyderabad: PS Santosh, WABC level-2 qualified coach from Telangana Basketball Association has been selected as one of the coaches for the Indian senior men basketball team that will compete in the upcoming Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers scheduled to be held at Kazakhstan and New Delhi from February 23 to 26.

The Indian team is clubbed in Group E with Qatar, Kazakhstan and Iran. Santosh is also the head coach of Keystone Basketball Academy, Hyderabad.

Squad: Amritpal Singh (C), Vishesh Briguvanshi, M Arvind Kumar, Muin Bek H, Pranav Prince, Kanwar Gurbaj Singh Sandhu, Palpreet Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vaishak K Manoj, Princepal Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, P Baladaneshwar; Verselin Matic (Head coach), PS Santosh (Coach), Pradeep Tomar (Coach), Siva Shanmuga Singh (Physio), Karthik Raja (Physio), Suraj Veer Sharma (Fitness Coach), Ashok Kumar Sahu (Team manager).