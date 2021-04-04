Telangana’s welfare schemes matchless: KTR

Says while Telangana was progressing ahead in all front, States ruled by BJP and Congress were lagging behind

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said both development activities and welfare schemes were being implemented together in Telangana State which could not be seen in any other States ruled by the Congress and the BJP in 75 years of India’s independence. He stated that while Telangana was progressing ahead in all front, the States ruled by the BJP and the Congress were lagging behind in terms of development and welfare. He dared both the parties to show at least one State that was developed by their respective parties on the lines of Telangana State.

He inaugurated 65 double-bedroom houses in Mohinikunta of Mustabad mandal on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that 6,825 houses would be constructed in Rajanna Sircilla district. He recalled how people faced severe hardships to get Indiramma houses where they were at the mercy of the Congress leaders to get houses sanctioned. “However, there was a lot of difference between Indiramma houses and Telangana government’s double bedroom houses. The tiny Indiramma houses were constructed with only Rs 75,000, while double bedroom houses along with all facilities are being constructed with Rs 5 lakh by the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao.” he pointed out.

Rama Rao said it was the commitment of the Telangana government which has taken all steps to supply water to every village even in the hot summer season. Expressing happiness over Mohinikunta village winning the national award from the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry, the Minister said that instead of sanctioning funds to Telangana for its developmental programmes, the Union government was washing its hands by giving awards to the State. “While Telangana is contributing Rs 2.75 lakh crore to the Central government towards taxes, the Union government is releasing only Rs 1.74 lakh crore, which is also the legitimate share of the State as per the Constitution,” he added.

The Minister stated that despite NITI Aayog’s recommendations, the Central government has not given a single rupee to Telangana State. He said the Centre’s refusal to release any additional funds to the State was not an issue, but the BJP leaders in the State should not mislead the public by stating that the Union government was doing a lot for the State, he said.

