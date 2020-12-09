Telemedicine emerges stronger in post-Covid world

Dr Shekar C, founder of Vigo Health said that telemedicine needs to be looked at from a 360 degree perspective and not just as a way of connecting remote patients with doctors

Hyderabad: In the post-Covid world, telemedicine, remote monitoring and home healthcare service have emerged stronger and healthtech companies working in this space have been witnessing traction. Speaking about the emergence of these three segments and what the future holds, Call Health CEO Hari Thalapalli said that a lot of healthcare-related things that we thought needed physical attention have moved to the virtual world thus providing doctors a way to optimize their time. “In addition, there has been rise in precision in health diagnosis apart from benefiting insurance companies,” he said.

Echoing his views, Dr Shekar C, founder of Vigo Health said that telemedicine needs to be looked at from a 360 degree perspective and not just as a way of connecting remote patients with doctors. He also agreed that home diagnosis has picked up and this whole engagement opens up a host of opportunities for healthtech companies.

Nephroplus CEO Vikram A Uppala spoke on the issue of e-ICU, an Electronic Intensive Care Unit, which is a form of telemedicine that uses state-of-the-art technology to provide an additional layer of critical care service. He informed that we need more robust technology in place for this to evolve and become big in the future. He shared that during these few months home health care services spiked up and their dialysis services tripled during that period.

