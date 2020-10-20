Telugu actors, directors donate their might to TS CMRF

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao thanked the members of the film fraternity for their gesture.

By | Published: 3:28 pm

Hyderabad: Following an appeal by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telugu film industry has promptly responded and started donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to extend a helping hand to the flood victims in the State capital. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao thanked the members of the film fraternity for their gesture.

Among the film personalities who responded on Tuesday morning, actors Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 1 crore each, while Nagarjuna and NTR junior announced donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the CMRF. Similarly, actor Vijay Devarakonda and director Trivikram Srinivas along with Harika and Hasini Creations donated Rs 10 lakh each. Directors Harish Shankar and Anil Ravipudi too pledged Rs 5 lakh donation each to the CMRF. More actors, directors and persons from other crafts of film industry too are responding generously and donating their might to the CMRF.

