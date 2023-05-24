Telugu man plans attack on US President Biden, rams truck near White House

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, allegedly rammed a rented truck into White House House barriers on Monday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:23 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old Telugu man from Missouri was arrested in Washington DC and has been charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the President, Vice president or their family members after he allegedly he drove his rented box truck and crashed into security barriers at the Lafayette Square, near the White House on Monday night.

According to US Park Police and US Secret, Sai Varshith Kandula, a Nazi admirer, “intentionally” crashed into barriers with his rented U-Haul truck outside Lafayette Park in Washington DC waved around a Nazi flag on culmination of his six-month plan to “seize power” from the government.

Varshith of Chesterfield wanted kill US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in order to “seize power”. He was also been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.