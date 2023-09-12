‘Boys Hostel’ Kannada version to arrive on ZEE5 from September 15, Telugu version date pending

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: The Kannada movie “Boys Hostel,” which achieved significant box office success within two months of its release, will stream on OTT platform from September 15. The movie was also released in Telugu with the same title.

Annapurna Studios collaborated with Chai Bisket Films to release it in Telugu. However, it hasn’t performed as well in the Telugu market as it did in Karnataka. Despite its youthful content, it hasn’t garnered much popularity here and was prematurely removed from theaters.

Subsequently, the Kannada version of the film will soon be available on an OTT platform. It will start streaming on the popular OTT platform ZEE5 (Kannada) on September 15th.

Director Nithin Krishna Murthy has made several changes for the Telugu version to make it more appealing to Telugu viewers.