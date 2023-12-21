Court remands 18 including Pallavi Prashanth after Annapurna Studios ruckus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police apprehended 18 persons including Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth in connection with the violence reported outside Annapurna Studios on Sunday. All of them are produced before the court and remanded.

Violence broke at the Annapurna Studios at Jubilee Hills on Sunday after Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7. A mob pelted stones and damaged six TSRTC buses, a police vehicle and two other private cars. The police had to resort to a lathi charge to bring normalcy and disperse the trouble mongers.

The police booked two separate cases and arrested Pallavi Prashanth along with his sibling from Gajwel on Wednesday evening and produced before the court late in the night. Both of them were sent to judicial custody to Central Prison Chanchalguda.

The police apprehended 16 more people including four minors for allegedly resorting to violence. The cars of two contestants were also damaged during the violence by the frenzied mob.