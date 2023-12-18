Tension at Annapurna Studios after Big Boss 7 Telugu winner declaration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 AM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Jubilee Hills Annapurna Studios when some persons damaged three RTC buses and few vehicles soon after the Big Boss 7 program winners were declared.

A huge crowd was gathered outside the Annapurna studio where the final round of Big Boss 7 season was held. Soon after Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner celebrations broke out. A few people from among the crowd damaged three RTC buses by pelting stones while a couple of private vehicles were also damaged. The vehicle of another contestant Anudeep was also damaged by some people outside Annapurna studios.

The police resorted to a lathicharge and dispersed the crowd.

The police reinforcements were rushed to the spot following the trouble.

The police registered cases and efforts are on to identify the persons.