Monday, Dec 18, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Tension At Annapurna Studios After Big Boss 7 Telugu Winner Declaration

Tension at Annapurna Studios after Big Boss 7 Telugu winner declaration

A huge crowd was gathered outside the Annapurna studio where the final round of Big Boss 7 season was held. Soon after Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner celebrations broke out.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:45 AM, Mon - 18 December 23
Tension at Annapurna Studios after Big Boss 7 Telugu winner declaration

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Jubilee Hills Annapurna Studios when some persons damaged three RTC buses and few vehicles soon after the Big Boss 7 program winners were declared.

A huge crowd was gathered outside the Annapurna studio where the final round of Big Boss 7 season was held. Soon after Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner celebrations broke out. A few people from among the crowd damaged three RTC buses by pelting stones while a couple of private vehicles were also damaged. The vehicle of another contestant Anudeep was also damaged by some people outside Annapurna studios.

The police resorted to a lathicharge and dispersed the crowd.

The police reinforcements were rushed to the spot following the trouble.

The police registered cases and efforts are on to identify the persons.

Related News

Latest News