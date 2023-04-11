Sabitha lays foundation stone for new boys hostel at Osmania University

The new ground and three floor hostel building is coming up on 1.59 acres of OU College of Engineering land with 133 rooms that can accommodate 500 engineering students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: A foundation stone for construction of a new boys hostel was laid by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at Osmania University here on Tuesday.

The new ground and three floor hostel building is coming up on 1.59 acres of OU College of Engineering land with 133 rooms that can accommodate 500 engineering students. It will also have a dining block, which can accommodate 237 students for dining at a time

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said it was heartening to see new infrastructure developed in the university, which has a legacy of over 100 years and whose alumni are spread across the globe. Home Minister Mahmood Ali thanked the State government for extending support in constructing the new hostel building.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder thanked the State government for increasing the budget allocation to the university in the past three years. There were assurances from the government for starting new hostels for tribal boys and girls and that too would soon materialize, he added.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, TSEWIDC chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy, OU Registrar Prof. Pappula Laxminarayana, and OUCE principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh among others participated.