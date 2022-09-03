Telugu Yoddhas make it to Ultimate Kho Kho final

Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas beat Gujarat Giants, set up title clash with Odisha Juggernauts(twitter) Telugu Yoddhas secured their place in the final after recording a thumping 23 points victory over Gujarat Giants 67-44

Hyderabad: Telugu Yoddhas secured their place in the final after recording a thumping 23 points victory over Gujarat Giants 67-44 in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Saturday.

The Pratik Waikar-led side will take on Odisha Juggernauts in the summit clash on Sunday. Yoddhas became the first team to claim 100 defending points in Season 1.

Telugu Yoddhas started off the match with an attacking intent as they clinched 37 points in the first turn by capturing 13 opposition defenders. Arun Gunki dismissed five players to score 14 points.

Switching positions, Gujarat Giants began the attack with powerplay, activating two wazirs, but Deepak Madhav denied them easy points during his defence of two minutes 46 seconds, adding two bonus points for his side. Though Gujarat Giants managed to add 21 points, Telugu Yoddhas ended the first innings with a 39-21 lead.

Gujarat Giants tried to bounce back in the third turn with Abhinandhan Patil’s stay of 4.26 minutes not only earned eight bonus points for his side. However, Telugu Yoddhas took the lead by 32 points at the start of the final turn 61-29.