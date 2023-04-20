Telugu youngster shot dead at fuel station in Ohio

24-year-old Telugu origin person, identified as Saiesh Veera, was shot dead by an unknown person, at a fuel station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Saiesh Veera

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old Telugu origin person, identified as Saiesh Veera, was shot dead by an unknown person, at a fuel station on West Broad Street, Franklinton in Columbus on Thursday morning.

The Telugu student hailing from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, had gone to the United States to pursue his master’s course, was working at the Shell fuel station as a clerk. He was pursuing his last semester of the course.

According to reports, the assailant shot at Saiesh Veera at 12.50 a.m. local time. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and was pronounced dead after a while.

The Columbus Police have released the photos of the suspect and appealed to the people to share any information about him. Though the motive behind the shooting was not established, it was suspected to be a case of robbery, as per reports.

Also Read Four killed in shooting at US birthday party