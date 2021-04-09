Temperature drops in Hyderabad, rainfall expected

By | Published: 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: The temperatures in the city dropped considerably on Friday amid cloudy skies and a forecast for showers.

According to GHMC, Serilingampally and other nearby areas are expected to see light to moderate rainfall early Friday evening.

The temperatures recorded in the area, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society, are around 33°C, which is 6 degree Celsius to 7 degree Celsius lesser than the temperatures recorded in the same area in the past few days.

GHMC officials also alerted field teams about the expected rainfall.

