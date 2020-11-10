Temperatures below normal in Telangana

The average minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 13.6 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees Celsius below normal.

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Winter is making its presence felt slowly in some areas of the city, while in some parts of the State, the minimum temperatures have dropped to single digits already.

On Sunday night, the average minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 13.6 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees Celsius below normal. The temperatures dropped by four degrees Celsius after Saturday night when it was pegged at 17.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the temperature recorded on Sunday night was lower than November last year, when the minimum temperature recorded was 13.7 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest temperature for November was reported in 1964, when it went as low as 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Indications are that winter is setting in quite fast, with the minimum temperatures settling around 15 degrees Celsius last week, with this week recording even lower figures.

Across the State meanwhile, temperatures dropped to single digits in districts including Vikarabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal and Kamareddy. The temperatures here were in the range of 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the lowest temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at BHEL, followed by Serilingampally (11.4 degrees Celsius), Rajendranagar (11.7 degrees Celsius) and Begumpet (12.8 degrees Celsius). Across the State, the lowest minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ginnedari in Kumram Bheem Asifabad while the maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius was registered at Prakash Nagar in Khammam in the last 24 hours.

