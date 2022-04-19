Temperatures rise in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:10 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Summer is going to turn intense with temperatures in the city marching towards the 40 degree Celsius mark.

Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, it also said that the maximum temperature may cross 40 degree Celsius in the next two days.

On Tuesday, the city saw a bright sun and a scorching afternoon. The data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society shows that LB Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius and Moula Ali in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, warnings of heatwaves have been issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Rajanna Siricilla, and Nirmal for the next four days. An orange alert or ‘be prepared’ warning has been issued to these districts as the maximum temperature is likely to be between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert or ‘be alert’ warning has been issued to other districts including Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy where the maximum temperature is likely to be between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius.

With the rise in mercury, people are preferring to remain indoors after 10 am and venture out only for very important work. The sales of coconut water, sugarcane, buttermilk, other cold drinks, ice cream, and watermelon have increased across the state.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .