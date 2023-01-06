Misty morning, cloudy sky to dip Hyderabad’s temperatures

A shallow layer of mist covered skies in the morning and the city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky throughout the day with a drop in day and night temperatures.

Fri - 6 January 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The chill and the drizzle persisted in Hyderabad and suburbs in the early hours of Friday.

While day temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, night temperatures in most areas might drop below 15 degrees Celsius, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said.