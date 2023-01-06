Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Misty morning, cloudy sky to dip Hyderabad’s temperatures

A shallow layer of mist covered skies in the morning and the city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky throughout the day with a drop in day and night temperatures.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:26 PM, Fri - 6 January 23
Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The chill and the drizzle persisted in Hyderabad and suburbs in the early hours of Friday.

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Photo: Surya Sridhar

While day temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, night temperatures in most areas might drop below 15 degrees Celsius, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said.

