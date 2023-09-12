Ten companies attend pre-bid meeting of Singareni 232 mw solar plants

In addition to Tata Solar Power, representatives of leading companies like Enrich Energy, Novas Green Engineering and Earth In Project participated in the meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Representatives of 10 companies, including Tata Solar Power, attended the pre-bid meeting organised by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to develop 232 MW of solar projects at different sites of the company on Tuesday. The last date for the submission of bids is September 25.

In addition to Tata Solar Power, representatives of leading companies like Enrich Energy, Novas Green Engineering and Earth In Project participated in the meeting. Singareni officials explained to them about the project and the details of the solar plants to be undertaken by SCCL in eight areas.

The three separate tenders issued include a 67.5 MW capacity, 134.5 MW across four locations, and 30 MW capacity across three different sites. The estimated construction cost of these plants to be built at eight locations across Singareni is Rs 1,348 crore.

Also Read Singareni officials asked to ensure 2 lakh tonnes of coal per day