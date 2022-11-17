Tenali man kills wife, garlands body and surrenders to police

17 November 22

Guntur: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in her beauty parlour, went out and bought a garland of flowers which he put on her neck and then surrendered to the police. The bizarre incident occurred in Tenali of Guntur district on Thursday.

The couple – Koteswara Rao and Swati – were living in Gandhinagar in Tenali. Swati was running a beauty parlour to support the family. Koteswara Rao, according to the police, had been pestering Swati for some time to sell the land in her name to clear debts but she refused to oblige. On Thursday, Koteswara Rao went to the beauty parlour and picked up a row with her on the issue. There were heated exchanges between them which saw Koteswara Rao attacking her with a knife and killing her on the spot.

He then went to a nearby shop, purchased a garland of flowers and put it around the neck of his wife’s body. He later surrendered to police, leaving their two sons orphaned with the mother dead and father behind the bars.