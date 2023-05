Tennis: Naishik-Pranav duo finish runners-up at AITA U-18 National Series

Naishik Reddy from Telangana and his partner Pranav Korade from Maharashtra finished as runners-up

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: G Naishik Reddy from Telangana and his partner Pranav Korade from Maharashtra finished as runners-up at the All India Tennis Association Nationals Series U-18 held at the Bombay Gymkhana Club, on Friday.

The pair went down to Sriniketh Kannan and Omer Sumar pair 4-6, 2-6 scorelines. Naishik trains at Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Peter Burwash International Tennis Academy Bengaluru under coach Cesar Morales from USA.

Results: Final: G Naishik Reddy/Pranav Korade lost to Sriniketh Kannan/Omer Sumar 4-6, 2-6;

Semifinals: G Naishik Reddy/Pranav Korade bt Tanishq Jadhav/Kavin Karthik (Tamil Nadu) 7-5, 6-2;

Quarterfinals: G Naishik Reddy/Pranav Korade bt Anmol Nagpure/Arnav Kokane 6-0, 6-1; Pre-quarters: G Naishik Reddy/Pranav Korade bt Aum Parikh/Ved Thakur 4-6, 6-1,10-5.