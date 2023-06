Tennis: Sai Karteek-Siddharth Banthia pair suffers defeat in quarterfinals of 15K ITF Futures

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddharth Banthia’s run ended in the quarterfinals of men's doubles in 15K ITF FUTURES

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddharth Banthia’s run ended in the quarterfinals of men’s doubles in 15K ITF FUTURES being held at Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.

The Indian duo won the first set 6-2, but then fell 2-6 and 9-11 to their Japanese opponents Fukuda S and Masabayashi T in the next two sets.