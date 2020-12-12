Tenno Sho set to make amends in Bengaluru

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:17 am 6:18 pm

Bengaluru: The Neil Darashah-trained Tenno Sho (A Imran Khan up), who finished close second to Well Connected, looks set to make amends in the Racing Patrons Trophy 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Watchmystars 1, Jokshan 2, Impeccable 3

2. Song And Dance 1, Glorious Days 2, Challenging Star 3

3. The Response 1, Charmaine 2, San Bernardino 3

4. Amazing Blaze 1, Silverita 2, Arabian Phoenix 3

5. Cuban Pete 1, Crack Of Dawn2, Winall 3

6. Tenno Sho 1, Knight Templar 2, Roma Victor 3

7. Rorito 1, Marco Polo 2, Venus Bay 3

8. Indian Star 1, Gazebo Talk 2, Iconic Princess 3

Day’s Best: Tenno Sho.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

