Tension prevails in Husnabad town as displaced stage protest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

A woman fell unconcious during the protest by displaced in Husnabad town in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: The protest of displaced people under Gouravelly reservoir at Husnabad MLA camp office turned violent as several protesters and a few police staff including ACP Sathish were injured in the incident.

When the displaced were staging a protest, the Husnabad Police led by ACP Sathish asked them to vacate the place assuring them to take their issue to the notice of the government. However, the displaced villagers have refused to call off their protest and entered into an argument. When the argument turned a bit violent, the police found it difficult to control the crowd and chased them out to bring the situation under control.

Several protests have sustained minor injuries and a couple of women fell unconscious. ACP Sathish has also sustained minor injuries in the incident. Tension prevailed in Husnabad town for a few hours as the Police tried to disperse the protesters. But, the Police faced stiff opposition from them.