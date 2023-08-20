Terrorist attack claims lives of 13 laborers in Pakistan

Soon after the blast, Pakistan caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned attack.

Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Islamabad: Thirteen labourers were killed in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan district in Pakistan‘s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the media reported.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, when terrorists blew up a private vehicle carrying the labourers by detonating explosives in the Gull Meer Kor area, Geo News reported quoting Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak said.

Mobile services have been suspended in the area.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pakistan caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar posted, “Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected.”