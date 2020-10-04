Tewatia gets autographed jersey from Kohli

Royals, however, lost their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. But Tewatia, the leg-spinner was in for a pleasant surprise. RCB and Indian team captain Virat Kohli presented him a jersey with his autograph on it.

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia has become an overnight sensation after their match against Kings XI Punjab. After struggling to middle the ball, he smacked West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in over and helped Royals record victory from the jaws of defeat.

Royals, however, lost their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. But Tewatia, the leg-spinner was in for a pleasant surprise. RCB and Indian team captain Virat Kohli presented him a jersey with his autograph on it.

“Rahul Tewatia is elated as he gets an autographed jersey by Virat Kohli. Moments that matter the most,’ IPL’s official Twitter account posted on Saturday along with a photo of Kohli and Tewatia. Tewatia could not help his side beat RCB despite putting in an impressive performance. He scored 24 runs off 12 balls to power RR to a total of 154 runs. Kohli also returned to form with a fine half-century in the match.