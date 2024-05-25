TFA’s C-Division Super League: Sky Kings FC clinch big win

Hyderabad: Sky Kings FC recorded a 11-1 win over Young Sporting FC in the Telangana Football Federation’s (TFA) C-Division Super League clash in Gymkhana Football Ground on Saturday. For the winners, Vishnu, Ajith, Prabhu, Manjunath scored a brace each.

Results: Sky Kings FC 11 (Vishnu 8, 33’, Ajith 35’, 81’, Prabhu 47’, 68’, Manjunath 93’, 92’, Tanmany 59’, Ashish 60’, Mahender 68’) bt Young Sporting FC 1 (Mujeeb 69’).